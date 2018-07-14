Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. – One person died and another was injured in a trike motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday in Box Elder.

The names of the two people are not being released by state officials pending notification of family members. They were the only persons involved in the crash.

A 2009 Suzuki VL800 was northbound on Liberty Boulevard in Box Elder when the female driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to turn left onto Interstate 90 westbound. The vehicle left the roadway at the I-90 on-ramp, entered the north ditch and hit a barbed wire fence.

Both occupants, who were not wearing helmets, were thrown from the motorcycle. The 62-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver, 39, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Rapid City hospital. Charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.