South Dakota State Trap Shooting Meet Celebrating 128 Years

Concludes Tomorrow In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Every state tournament has it’s own rich history and tradition, but few have been around as long as the South Dakota State Trap Shooting Meet.

Hosted by the Crooks Gun Club just north of Sioux Falls, this year marks the 128th edition of the tournament. It draws hundreds of men, women and kids from South Dakota and several other states.

There was a big emphasis this year on the junior division with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks donating all the shells for use. And it’s easy to see why the sport would appeal to kids.

Tune into KDLT Sports on Tuesday for a special feature on the meet and sport.