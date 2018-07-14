Sponsor: SculptureWalk Piece Vandalized, Knocked Off Pedestal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A piece of Sioux Falls’ SculptureWalk was vandalized Friday night, according to the artwork’s sponsor.

Minervas says the piece outside of their downtown restaurant, called “White Step” was found off its pedestal.

The business says the sculpture, which was created by created by Colorado artist Harold Linke, is now in a safe place.

There is no word yet if surveillance video of this incident is available.

In 2015, surveillance video in the same block caught a man vandalizing a sculpture and stealing another.

The suspect in that case turned himself in after the surveillance video was released.