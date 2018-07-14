Swimming for a Cause

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Summer is a time for having fun in the sun and throwing pool parties, even for dogs.

On Saturday afternoon, Paws Pet Resort threw their second Pool Party of the summer for owners and their four-legged friends. However, this party goes beyond the “doggie paddle.”

Half of the proceeds from the pool parties this summer will go towards charities that Paws Pet sponsors such as The Boxer Rescue or Mission Haiti. This business recently opened in February and general manager, David Hyde says he loves how the community can come together for something bigger than a pool party.

“It just really gives a good opportunity for others to get out in the community, gives a chance for the dogs to get out and experience something different if they have never been in a pool before. It’s just a great opportunity to give back to the community with the charitable givens.”

Unless the summer heat sticks around, the last pool party at the resort will be in August. For further updates, check out www.pawspetresort.com.