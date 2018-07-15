A Reminder to Boaters About Zebra Mussels

GREENLAND TOWNSHIP, S.D.- Vermillion Lake is a place for boaters to enjoy being on the water. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department wants to keep it that way, but to do so they need everyone’s help.

“The best way to prevent them from spreading is making sure people are aware of what’s going on and doing the right steps to prevent them from moving from one water body to another, said Schall.

BJ Schall is a Fisheries Biologist for the department, he’s talking about eradicating Zebra Mussels- an invasive species.

“Just a very small mussel. They get up to about an inch and a half in size. They’re really prolific so they fill up wherever they end up colonizing, said Schall.

“You get this really thick mat of Zebra Mussels that form on the outside and it can happen relatively quickly,” said Schall.

Right now they only reside in Louis and Clark Lake, parts of the Missouri River, Mccook Lake and Lake Yankton.

Zebra Mussels have a negative impact on other species in the water that eat plankton. They can also can ruin boats and clog pipes used for water sources. The sharp shells can also cut peoples feet.

The mussels often attach themselves to the bottom of boats and boaters could accidentally carry them to another lake and cause another infestation.

“It’s really quick how fast they can get spread from one place to the next and once they get into a water body unless we catch them immediately it’s almost impossible to do anything,” said Schall.

So he wants to remind boaters to pull their plugs.

“We’re starting this year to paint some of our paved parking areas to remind boaters. We have signs up to remind boaters to pull their plugs but this is kind of another fail safe method,” said Schall.

He says it’s a simple thing to ask of everyone. Plus it’s the law.

“The more we can do to keep them from spreading the better we are both as boaters and as consumers of water and stuff like that,” said Schall.

The first record of Zebra Mussels was in 2014 at Louis Clark Lake.