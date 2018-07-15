Canaries Batter RedHawks In Sunday Matinee

Sioux Falls Gets First Win Of Series 9-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Canaries received a strong starting bid from Kevin Folman, then got the offense going to beat Fargo-Moorhead 9-3 on Sunday afternoon. Folman pitched six shutout innings in the win, backed with five combined RBIs from Maxx Garrett and David Bergin.

For the second time in six games this season against Fargo, the Canaries’ offense struck first. Jordan Dean came in to score on a throwing error in the second inning, then doubled the Sioux Falls lead to 2-0 with a RBI single in the fourth.

Kevin Folman gave Sioux Falls a much-needed quality start, allowing seven hits over his six innings. He has now pitched 12-straight innings without surrendering an earned run. Sunday was Folman’s fourth quality start of his professional career.

In the bottom half of the sixth inning, Maxx Garrett doubled the Sioux Falls lead with a two-run home run. Garrett’s sixth homer of the season made it 4-0 Birds.

The Canaries’ offense continued in the seventh, doubling their score from four to eight. Dan Motl brought in a run with a fielder’s choice, just beating out a double play attempt. David Bergin followed him up with a three-run home run, putting Sioux Falls up 8-0.

Fargo-Moorhead got a run back in the eighth with a solo home run. The RedHawks also put runners on second and third with one out, but Trevor Jaunich avoided any further damage with a strikeout and flyout to end the inning.

Another Canaries run scored on a Patrick Fiala sacrifice fly in the eighth. The RedHawks got two back with a pair of solo shots in the ninth, wrapping up the scoring at 9-3 Sioux Falls.

ODDS AND ENDS

The Canaries are now 13-11 when scoring first this season … David Bergin’s home run in the seventh extended his hitting streak to 12 games, now with three home runs in his last four games … Sioux Falls is 19-10 when scoring four or more runs and 6-3 when hitting multiple home runs … the Canaries are 4-2 when Folman is their starting pitcher, the only Sioux Falls starter above the .500 mark … Sioux Falls is 4-5 in day games this season … the game was Sioux Falls’ fourth win of five or more runs.

ON DECK

The Canaries and RedHawks will wrap up their four-game stint on Monday night, first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Following the series, Sioux Falls remains at home with Winnipeg coming to town for three games. The Canaries and Goldeyes split a four-game series at Winnipeg last week, including the longest game in American Association history at 18 innings. Birds fans can get their tickets by visiting the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

W – Folman (3-1)

L – Barker (0-2)

SCORING RECAP

Bot 2nd – Mitch Glasser singles (Jordan Dean scores on throw) 1-0 Sioux Falls.

Bot 4th – Jordan Dean singles (Jordan Smith scores) 2-0 Sioux Falls.

Bot 6th – Maxx Garrett two-run home run (Chris Grayson scores) 4-0 Sioux Falls.

Bot 7th – Dan Motl grounds into fielder’s choice (Mitch Glasser scores) 5-0 Sioux Falls; David Bergin three-run home run (Dan Motl and Blake Schmit score) 8-0 Sioux Falls.

Top 8th – Leobaldo Pina solo home run, 8-1 Sioux Falls.

Bot 8th – Patrick Fiala sacrifice fly (Maxx Garrett scores) 9-1 Sioux Falls.

Top 9th – Brennan Metzger solo home run, 9-2 Sioux Falls; Devan Ahart home run, 9-3 Sioux Falls.

-Recap Courtesy SF Canaries