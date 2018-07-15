Dakota Alliance 13U Girls Finish As National Runner-Up

Drop Championship Game 5-1

WESTFIELD, IND — While most of the soccer world’s attention is a continent away at the World Cup in Russia, a group of remarkable young girls captured South Dakota’s attention this weekend.

The Dakota Alliance 13 and under girls team became the first South Dakota squad to ever advance to the championship of the USA Youth Soccer’s National President’s Cup. Unfortunately they fell one win short of the title, with Mia Mullenmaster scoring the only goal in a 5-1 loss to FC Nova Elite out of Idaho.

Despite the rough ending there is still plenty to celebrate for the girls as they finished runner up in the nation, going 2-1-1 in their first ever President’s Cup tournament appearance.