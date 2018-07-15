Inaugural Plane Pull Held in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-People tested out their athletic abilities Saturday July 14th at the Maverick Air Center in Sioux Falls. They traded in the weights for something a bit heavier. Try a 70 thousand pound plane.

“I was hoping the rest of the team was pulling so that we could get it moving,” said Participant Shawn Vanhove.

It’s the first ever Plane Pull held by the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Just like it sounds teams of ten tugged the Gulfstream IV Airplane twelve feet.

“I thought well we’re a good team, we’ve got a lot of strong guys so I thought for all of us it would be easy. It was a rude awakening,” said Participant Ryan Davis.

They had two tries.

“The second pull was tough, took a little strength to get that thing moving,” said Vanhove.

Participants were from different companies and people from all around Sioux Falls. To participate in the pull groups had to raise at least $750.

“Everyday we try to change peoples lives anyway we can you know it’s fun to come out and come out and out a face with a company,” said Davis.

“You know great cause, a lot of fun out here, great turnout and everything,” said Vanhove.

All the money goes towards supporting the athletes of the Special Olympics.

Not only was this something new to try, it brought the community together to focus on teamwork instead of differences.

“Just being included and being able to compete on another team with people without intellectual abilities to involve us with intellectual disabilities,” said Special Olympics Athlete Denelle Wilson.

Each team had one special olympic athlete helping out.

They said this first year was a success as they raised almost $4,500. They plan to make this an annual event.