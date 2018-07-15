Scoreboard Sunday, July 15th

Scores For Sunday, July 15, 2018
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SUNDAY, JULY 15TH, 2018
MLB
Twins 11, Tampa Bay 7 (*Brian Dozier Hits Walkoff Grand Slam)

American Association
Canaries 9, Fargo/Moorhead 3

Expedition League
Pierre 4, Badlands 2

Pierre 7, Badlands 2

Hub City 13, Casper 7

Legion Baseball
Omaha Skutt 11, SF West 6

SF West 8, Eden Prairie 6

Chippewa Falls 7, SF East 2

SF East 11, Alexandria 3

SDGA Golf
98th Men’s Match Play Championship
T.J. Nolan Def. Jacob Otta 4 & 3

45th Women’s Match Play Championship
Hallie Gets Def. Katie Bartlett 4 & 3

Youth Soccer
President’s Cup @ Westfield IND
13U National Championship
FC Nova Elite (ID) 5, Dakota Alliance 1

