Scoreboard Sunday, July 15th
MLB
Twins 11, Tampa Bay 7 (*Brian Dozier Hits Walkoff Grand Slam)
American Association
Canaries 9, Fargo/Moorhead 3
Expedition League
Pierre 4, Badlands 2
Pierre 7, Badlands 2
Hub City 13, Casper 7
Legion Baseball
Omaha Skutt 11, SF West 6
SF West 8, Eden Prairie 6
Chippewa Falls 7, SF East 2
SF East 11, Alexandria 3
SDGA Golf
98th Men’s Match Play Championship
T.J. Nolan Def. Jacob Otta 4 & 3
45th Women’s Match Play Championship
Hallie Gets Def. Katie Bartlett 4 & 3
Youth Soccer
President’s Cup @ Westfield IND
13U National Championship
FC Nova Elite (ID) 5, Dakota Alliance 1