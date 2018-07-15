Sioux Falls’ Zeb Knutson Attends Minnesota Wild Development Camp

Stampede Alum Invited By NHL Franchise

ST. PAUL, MN — Sioux Falls native Zeb Knutson always dreamed of playing hockey in the NHL.

For this week at least he’s getting to live that dream at the Minnesota Wild’s development camp.

Wearing the #67 for the green squad, Knutson was an invitee to the camp which had a total of 43 players. The weekend camp concluded this evening with a scrimmage at the Xcel Energy Center. Knutson scored 53 goals and 46 assists with the Stampede in two seasons from 2012 through 2014 before going on to a fine college career at Minnesota State Mankato.

Whether or not he’s able to sign on with the Wild, this weekend is a great first experience with an NHL camp that should benefit Zeb’s professional career moving forward.