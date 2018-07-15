Sturgis Police Officers, 10-year-old Boy Honored for Bravery During House Fire

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – A western South Dakota city has formally honored two police officers and a 10-year-old boy for their bravery during a house fire in May.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the city of Sturgis awarded Sgt. Chris Schmoker, Patrol Officer Dylan Goetsch, and Ethan Baker with Life Saving Awards this month. Schmoker and Goetsch also received the Municipal Medal of Honor.

The fire began May 12 at the home of Baker’s grandparents.

Police Chief Geody VanDewater says Baker woke up during the fire and yelled for help. His cries alerted his grandparents and his mother, who were able to make it safely outside the house.

Schmoker and Goetsch were the first to arrive at the fire and were able to pull an unconscious family member from the home.