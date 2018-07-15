The 47th Annual Brookings Art Festival

BROOKINGS, SD- What you see as a tree or a waterfall, some people see as art. No matter where you go, you can’t run from art. Even holding this camera is considered art. The purpose of the annual Brookings Art Festival is to showcase talents and to be creative.

The summer art festival takes place in Pioneer Park throughout the second weekend of July. Over 200 artists from across the nation bring their pieces for display. The artists are hand-picked by the Art Festival Committee earlier in the year. They submit resumes to showcase their work… in hopes to bring it to brookings for the show.

Co-Chairman of the Committee, David Huebner say it’s a selective process, but that’s normal for any big, growing art show. “All the bigger shows have a jury system where you (the artist) submit images and they pick who they want to be in their show.”

Since the festival is always at full capacity, artists who aren’t in the show still manage to set-up shop. “Now there’s like a 150 booths outside the park we have no control over where people have just rented their parking lot to other vendors.”

You name it and David says they have it. From water colors, to caricatures and even bull whips this fest feels like an outdoor museum. But one unique form of art on display is shoe making.

Pegeen Rozeske is a shoe marker who travels to different art festivals not only to make shoes, but to educate others about the pioneers. Pegeen reenacts the time period in her showcase by placing a tent and making coffee over an open fire.

The main purpose of her display is to inform the public on how people lived during the colonial years. Making shoes is just a bonus to the colonial experience. “Most people have never seen how a shoe is made. they are used to their tennis shoes, which are all glue, and to see how shoes were made in the 1770s is something they have never seen.”

Art is a form of expression and you can interrupt it however you want. You are the artist and the world is your canvas.