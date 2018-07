T.J. Nolan & Hallie Getz Win State Golf Match Play Titles

SDGA Championship In Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The SDGA State Match Play Championships came to a close on Sunday afternoon at Red Rock Golf Club in Rapid City.

In the 98th edition of the men’s tournament, Rapid City’s T.J. Nolan defeated Sioux Falls Jacob Otta 4 &3. The 45th women’s tournament came down to a pair of Pierre High School alums as Hallie Getz defeated Katie Bartlett 4 & 3.

