Woman, 29, Killed in Crash Near Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. – A 29-year-old woman has died in a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened sometime early Sunday east of Mitchell.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family. She was the driver of the vehicle and the only occupant.

A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was northbound on 413th Avenue when it drifted across the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle eventually entered Rock Creek and ended up on its top.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the vehicle was discovered Sunday afternoon, the crash appears to have happened sometime earlier on Sunday.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.