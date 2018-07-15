“Yogis” are taking over the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Yoga is all about finding your center, but what if that center included beer? Now before you get too excited, you have to earn a cold brew by completing a yoga class.

You’re probably thinking, “Yoga, yeah right.” But that’s the point of being in a brewery. Yoga Instructor, Jeri Light believes the beer will make anyone feel comfortable in a yoga class if they have never done it.

“It kind of just takes away from the intimidation factor that like if people are gonna come have beer they’re probably people I want to hang out with. They’re not like strict ‘yogis’or you know strict athletes or anything like that.”

A yoga class in a brewery doesn’t happen too often, but Jeri likes to be unique with her classes. “I really try to teach at kind of ‘unconventional places to give people that might be a little nervous going into a studio. give them opportunity to come somewhere a little bit more low-key.”

About three years ago, Woodgrain Brewery partnered with Jeri to hold monthly yoga classes. Co-owner of the brewery, Ryan Vantol was inspired to host yoga classes by other brewing companies like in Colorado and Illinois. “We definitely have a great flow of good, mind-cleaning flow of yoga for an hour and everyone (kind of) continues to relax after having a beer to start off their Saturday afternoon. It’s a great way to kind of start a Saturday.”

Pairing yoga with beer isn’t the only new, unconventional way of practicing yoga. “Yogis” in the Sioux Empire have taken over spots like outdoor wineries and indoor butterfly houses.

Jeri is thrilled that the community is really embracing yoga. “There’s all sorts of stuff. there’s so many different types of yoga, so many different types of studios in town. In the summer time there’s all sorts of stuff outside, which is awesome. It makes me really happy to see so many people in our community embracing yoga.”

The next yoga session at Woodgrain Brewery will be on August 4th.