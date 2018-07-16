Amazon says it’s working to resolve glitches on Prime Day

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon says it’s working to resolve the glitches on its website that kept shoppers from buying on its much-hyped Prime Day.

The hiccups could mute sales and send shoppers elsewhere on one of Amazon’s busiest sales days.

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET Monday launch in the U.S. got only images of dogs – some quite abashed-looking – with the words, “Uh-oh. Something went wrong on our end.” Many took to social media to complain. By about 4:30 p.m., many Prime Day links were working.

In a statement, Amazon says that many people are shopping successfully, and that in the first hour of Prime Day in the U.S., customers ordered more items compared to the first hour last year.