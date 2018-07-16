City Announces First Agreement in Downtown Railyard Redevelopment

Rendering Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls has announced a development agreement with Black Iron Railyard for the southern parcel of the downtown railyard.

This is the first development agreement since the city purchased the land from BNSF Railway in 2015.

The Black Iron Railyard development will include four acres of land south of Eighth Street for a sale price of $2,614,795. The city says they will keep ownership of land on the east side for a roadway and bike path.

“The Black Iron Railyard development will be a phenomenal addition to the skyline of downtown’s east bank,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “This development hits all of key community land use desires for the area—retail, office, residential, dining, and green space.”

The redevelopment will be completed in two phases, with the first including a minimum six-story, mixed-use commercial and residential building. Phase two will include additional mixed-use space.

According to the agreement, phase one will begin construction in June 2019, with completion in December 2020. Phase two must have substantial completion by 2030.

Sioux Falls City Council still has to approve the agreement, with its initial review at the July 17 informational meeting.

First and second readings are scheduled in August.