Great Plains Zoo Welcomes Two Baby Snow Monkeys

Courtesy: Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Great Plains Zoo announced the birth of two endangered snow monkey babies.

These snow monkeys are rare both in the wild and at zoos. In fact, you will only find these animals at a handful of zoos in the country.

“It puts us in very rarified air. There are only fourteen zoos in North America that have snow monkeys and for us, it’s a really fun exhibit to have, rain or shine,” said Great Plains Zoo President Elizabeth Whealy.

Snow monkeys adapt well to the heat, making them a favorite for South Dakota summers.

The babies join 14 other snow monkeys at the Great Plains Zoo.