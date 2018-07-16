Hartford Breaks Ground on Swenson Industrial Park, Sports Complex Expansion

HARTFORD, S.D. – Hartford is continuing to develop new projects throughout the growing city and they don’t plan on stopping.

On Monday, city officials broke ground on the expansion of the Swenson Industrial Park and Sports Complex. The idea has been in the works for a couple of months, but the main purpose of this project is how it will benefit the community.

The end result is a 39 acre complex with new soccer and baseball fields along with 23 opened acres of land for the industrial area. The project will potentially attract new businesses to open stores in Hartford.

Mayor Jeremy Menning said this new and improved complex will boost economy and tourists through tournaments.

“We’re able to bring in outside people, bring them into town. Over ‘Jamboree Days’ they had around 600 kids that came out here for a tournament and that helps everyone in town,” said Menning.

Mayor Menning also added that this development will also raise the employment rate in Hartford.