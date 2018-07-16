Lennox’s Brock Anderson is an Ace on the Mound

=

LENNOX, S.D. — Thanks in part to their ace, Lennox baseball has made a habit of deep playoff runs including the final four this year at the State B H.S. tournament. His name is Brock Anderson, and he’s this week’s Karl’s TV and Appliance Athlete of the Week.

When Brock Anderson takes the pitchers circle his team knows he’s a force to be reckoned with.

“When he’s on the mound we feel like we could beat anybody. The Yankees could come to town and we feel we could beat them,” says Lennox Legion Head Coach John Kirchner.

In just his 1st year of coaching the Lennox star, Kirchner has nothing but high praise.

“Brock’s a pretty phenomenal athlete. I can’t say enough good about him. He’s a big part of this team, and this groups been together for a long time, and Brock’s pretty exceptional,” says Kirchner.

In this year’s High School State ‘B’ Quarterfinals Anderson struck out 11 and gave up just one hit in a complete game 2-0 shutout of Winner/Colome.

And midway through this year’s Lennox Legion season Anderson likes what he sees.

“I feel my performance is going well, and my team we are really starting to pick things up. I go out there with confidence knowing that I’ve just got to throw strikes, and my team will make the plays,” says Anderson.

Brock isn’t only a threat on the diamond. He’s a four star athlete playing football, basketball and track. This year Brock was the state discuss champion which came as a shock.

“I knew if I threw well I’d be able to place high, but getting first was kind of a surprise,” says Anderson.

The senior has a quiet leadership style, but plenty of pitching hopefuls aspire to be just like him.

“I like to set a positive example because we’ve got a lot of younger kids that are going to be coming up,” says Anderson.

“There aren’t too many small towns that are our size where I can say we go 7, 8 or even 9 pitchers deep. They want to be like Brock,” says Kirchner.

The ace says he tries to keep his play simple, but he’s not making anything simple for those facing him in the batter’s box.