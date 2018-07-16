South Dakota Veterans Honored With New Commemorative Coin

South Dakota World War II Vets To Receive Special Coin

South Dakota World War Two veterans are getting another citation, a colorful commemorative coin that says, “South Dakota Thanks the Greatest Generation.”

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls will host an award ceremony on July 25 for all South Dakota World War Two veterans and their guests.

TheSecretary of the State Department of Veterans Affairs, Larry Zimmerman, will deliver a brief speech and present the coins, and World War Two veterans will receive a free lunch.

To make a reservation for the commemorative coin, call American Legion Manager Mike Driscoll at 605-336-3470.