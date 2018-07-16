Out and About with Addie: Week of July 16
What a fun series of events to celebrate mid-summer here in the Sioux Empire. Everything you need to know for those flying solo or with friends to those who can’t wait to get out with the family, Addie Graham-Kramer, president of The Event Company has details for you!
Wednesday, July 18, 2018 – 25th Annual Hot Summer Nites, Sioux Falls
Thursday, July 19, 2018 – Mamma Mia II Movie Experience, Brookings
Friday, July 20 – Third Annual AutoCorrect Open, Harrisburg
Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21 – Jazz Fest 2018, Sioux Falls
Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21 – Storybook Land Festival 2018, Aberdeen
Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21 – Cookin’ on Kampeska, Watertown
Saturday, July 21, 2018 – Kombucha Tasting Event, Sioux Falls