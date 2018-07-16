Out and About with Addie: Week of July 16

Carleen Wild,
What a fun series of events to celebrate mid-summer here in the Sioux Empire. Everything you need to know for those flying solo or with friends to those who can’t wait to get out with the family, Addie Graham-Kramer, president of The Event Company has details for you!

Wednesday, July 18, 2018 – 25th Annual Hot Summer Nites, Sioux Falls 

Thursday, July 19, 2018 – Mamma Mia II Movie ExperienceBrookings

 

Friday, July 20 – Third Annual AutoCorrect Open, Harrisburg

Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21 – Jazz Fest 2018, Sioux Falls

Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21 – Storybook Land Festival 2018Aberdeen 

Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21 – Cookin’ on KampeskaWatertown

Saturday, July 21, 2018 – Kombucha Tasting EventSioux Falls

 

 

 

