Out and About with Addie: Week of July 16

What a fun series of events to celebrate mid-summer here in the Sioux Empire. Everything you need to know for those flying solo or with friends to those who can’t wait to get out with the family, Addie Graham-Kramer, president of The Event Company has details for you!

Wednesday, July 18, 2018 – 25th Annual Hot Summer Nites, Sioux Falls

Thursday, July 19, 2018 – Mamma Mia II Movie Experience, Brookings

Friday, July 20 – Third Annual AutoCorrect Open, Harrisburg

Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21 – Jazz Fest 2018, Sioux Falls

Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21 – Storybook Land Festival 2018, Aberdeen

Friday, July 20 & Saturday, July 21 – Cookin’ on Kampeska, Watertown

Saturday, July 21, 2018 – Kombucha Tasting Event, Sioux Falls