Pentagon Squad Playing in USA Basketball Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The summer basketball season usually wraps up in the middle of July for Sanford POWER Basketball Academy. However one team’s season isn’t quite done, as they’ve qualified for a USA basketball tournament.

This national tournament is organized by the same group that heads USA Olympic Hoops. Now, a South Dakota team has a chance to make their mark.

The 13U Pentagon basketball team is taking their skills to Indianapolis for the U.S. Open Basketball Championships.

“They’re ready to go and are excited to go out and showcase what they can do on the court,” says Pat Coughlin of the Sanford Pentagon.

POWER Basketball Academy Coordinator Patrick Coughlin says this tournament is a new and unique opportunity for the squad.

“Sometimes we get wrapped up in the playing just the people in the Midwest, and it’s really great for them to see outside of the Midwest you know the talent, and the level of play that’s going on all across the country,” says Coughlin.

The nine man team is made of players from around Sioux Falls and Iowa. They qualified for the championships after winning a region tournament in May.

“I was very excited that we get to play teams from all over South Dakota and different teams around the United States,” says Tryg Auten of U13 Pentagon.

“I was pretty hyped. I knew it was going to be a lot of fun once the opportunity to play at such a prestigious place like in Indianapolis which is going to be a lot of good teams. Should be a lot of fun,” says Jack Hilgenberg of U13 Pentagon.

Team Pentagon’s been preparing for the USA basketball tournament for a couple months, but they say there’s more to the opportunity then just playing.

Hilgenberg is from Sioux Falls. He says the ability to play at this tournament brings life lessons beyond the court.

“It goes deeper than basketball. It’s anything in life that you might get nervous for that’s something that ‘I’ve been here I can do this’ it’s confidence pretty much,” says Hilgenberg.

As team Pentagon tries to put South Dakota on the national radar, Jack has a parting message.

“Indianapolis watch out. South Dakota’s coming for you,” says Hilgenberg.

The team begins play on Thursday. Their first opponents are teams from West Virginia and Detroit.