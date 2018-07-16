Production Assistant

KDLT TV/Sioux Falls SD

Red River Broadcast Co.,LLC seeks a PT Production Assistant to work the morning show at our KDLT studio in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The AM Production Assistants are required to work 3am-8am and assist with live updates throughout their 5 hour shift, including our live newscast from 5am to 7am doing camera in studio for our KDLT NEWS TODAY show.

Qualifications include: On the job training for in studio camera operations, Audio operations, and extensive Graphic training, and training on cutting video from final cut.

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or j_johnson@kdlt.com. EOE