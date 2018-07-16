South Dakota To Offer “Endorsement” Option to High School Graduates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There’s some new requirements to graduate from high school that could offer your student more flexibility.

High schools will start giving out what they call “endorsements” in addition to a high school diploma.

Pursuing these endorsements are encouraged, not required. These endorsements are labels for what the student has chosen to focus on. For example, a student would receive an “advanced career” endorsement if they have workplace experience in a certain area.

“If you’re really into welding or you’re really into robotics, now you have some flexibility to take more of those courses and use those courses to meet some of the graduation requirements,” said Kristin Grinager, the High School Curriculum Coordinator for the Sioux Falls School District.

Students will still need 22 credits to graduate. Now, school officials say pursuing an endorsement will give students the ability to meet those requirements with classes relevant to their post-grad goals.

This is the first time high school graduation requirements have changed since 2009.

The state will be be rolling out this new concept over the next two years.