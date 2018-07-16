Superintendent Addresses Sioux Falls School District’s Future at Rotary Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls School District is facing what officials are calling a good problem.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher addressed the Rotary Club on Monday about growing school enrollment. The downside is they are running out of space for students. The District predicts that in five years school enrollment will increase to about twenty-five thousand students. Which means student enrollment will increase by two thousand per year.

A proposed $190 million-dollar project will expand schools and build new ones. Dr. Maher is confident the board will approve the project and he’s grateful for the community’s support.

“There’s a lot of work by a lot of people on this. A lot of community people who aren’t in the positions where they have to on work on this, but they chose to work on this. We really appreciate the way the community has gotten behind the issue to try to find an appropriate solution,” said Dr. Maher.

The School Board plans to meet next Monday night to vote on the project. It would then go to a public vote on September 18th.