Why We Are a Nation Still Texting and Driving

Chances are you’ve heard the statistics – people who text and drive are six times more likely to be involved in a car crash. In the U.S., mobile phone usage has been a factor in one quarter of all car collisions.

But we’re still ignoring the risks. Women more than men. And younger drivers far more than experienced drivers.

A new study finds that neither the numbers, nor new laws and technology being developed to combat the problem, are keeping us off our phones when we’re behind the wheel. Researchers say, “it’s the ‘fear of missing out’ and separation anxiety” that keep us from following the law. The study, published in Risk Analysis: An International Journal, reveals that many drivers don’t perceive texting and driving to be dangerous in certain driving scenarios.

Sgt. Steve Schade with the South Dakota Highway Patrol spoke to what is often seen on area roads, the risks, and what officials prefer you do if you have to text or call and drive. Click the video above for more.