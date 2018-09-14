Sections
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Highlights
KDLT
News Today
KDLT
Kitchen
KDLT
Cares
Livestream
Contests
Submit Photo / Video
KDLT
Pick'Em
About Us
About
Schedule
Job Board
KDLT
About
Schedule
Job Board
News
Weather
Sports
Community
KDLT
News Today
KDLT
Kitchen
KDLT
Cares
Livestream
Contests
Submit Photo / Video
KDLT
Pick’Em
Sioux Falls
FB FRIDAY 5
September 14, 2018
KDLT Staff
,
Share This:
Facebook
Google+
Linkedin
Pinterest
Twitter
Email
You Might Also Like
SD High School Team Receives Game-Changing Grant from Peyton Manning
Someone You Should Know: Volunteer Firefighters
Authorities Identify Student Found Dead at Minnesota Fraternity House
Sioux Falls Man Dies from Injuries After Argument with Girlfriend
Metallica Donates $10K to Feeding South Dakota
Police: Three Arrested for Car Hopping in NW Sioux Falls, Hartford
Sioux Falls
Pierre
Aberdeen
Sioux Falls
Pierre
Aberdeen
Most Popular
SD High School Team Receives Game-Changing Grant from Peyton Manning
Someone You Should Know: Volunteer Firefighters
Authorities Identify Student Found Dead at Minnesota Fraternity House
Sioux Falls Man Dies from Injuries After Argument with Girlfriend
Man Dies in Hunting Accident in Worthington
On Facebook
On Twitter
Tweets by KDLTNews
Friend's email
Message
https://www.kdlt.com/2018/09/14/fb-friday-5/
Send