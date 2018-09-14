FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-14-18)

The best highlights, scores and fun from the fifth week of prep football action!
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.   —   Football Friday charges into its fifth week with games in South Dakota and Minnesota on the docket!  Click on the video viewer for all the fun, scores from around the region and highlights featuring:

-Mitchell @ Washington

-O’Gorman @ Lincoln

-Douglas @ Harrisburg

-Brookings @ Watertown

-Lennox @ Tea

-Sioux Valley @ SF Christian

-Mount Vernon/Plankinton @ Flandreau

-Worthington @ Marshall

-Canby @ Minneota

