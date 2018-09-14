Kavanaugh denies sexual misconduct allegation

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is denying a sexual misconduct allegation from when he was in high school.

In a statement issued Friday, Kavanaugh says the following: “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

The New Yorker reported the alleged incident took place at a party when Kavanaugh was attending Georgetown Preparatory School. The woman making the allegation attended a nearby school.

The magazine says the woman sent a letter about the allegation to Democrats.

A Democratic aide and another person familiar with the letter confirmed to the Associated Press that the allegation is sexual in nature. They were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rallying to Kavanaugh’s defense, 65 women who knew Kavanaugh in high school issued a letter saying he has “always treated women with decency and respect.”