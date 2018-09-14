KDLT Cares: Step Up for Heroes Stair Climb on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This week, our nation reflects on the 17th anniversary of the September 11th terrorists attacks.

Tomorrow, you can show your support at the Step Up for Heroes stair climb. Area first responders and community managers will walk up and down the stairs at Howard Wood Field until they have climbed 110 flights, the same number that was in each of the Twin Towers in New York City.

It costs $40 to participate and registration starts at 7 a.m. with the event beginning at 9 a.m. The money raised goes to the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association charity, which gives back to those in need.