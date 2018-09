KDLT Cares: Walk to End Alzheimer’s Tomorrow Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tomorrow is a big day for the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at 10 a.m. at Cherapa Place in Sioux Falls. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

It is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Last year’s nationwide event raised more than $86 million to fund research and support.

In South Dakota, there are more than 17,000 people living with the disease.