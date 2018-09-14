Scoreboard Friday, September 14th

Scoreboard Friday, September 14th
Scoreboard Friday, September 14th

High School Football

South Dakota

Aberdeen Central 28, Rapid City Stevens 12

Avon 26, Centerville 12

Belle Fourche 49, Spearfish 7

Bon Homme 54, Lower Brule 0

Brandon Valley 47, Rapid City Central 7

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 26, Elk Point-Jefferson 10

Brookings 27, Watertown 14

Canistota 54, Viborg-Hurley 6

Canton 28, Beresford 14

Clark/Willow Lake 58, Dakota Hills 7

Colman-Egan 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Colome 68, Gayville-Volin 16

Corsica/Stickney 54, Scotland 6

Dakota Valley 25, Tri-Valley 7

Dell Rapids St. Mary 30, DeSmet 20

Deubrook 14, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Deuel 46, Florence/Henry 6

Dupree 30, Standing Rock, N.D. 14

Eureka/Bowdle 48, Langford 14

Faith 34, Edgemont 6

Faulkton 22, Hitchcock-Tulare 14

Garretson 47, Hanson 6

Gregory 50, Rapid City Christian 0

Groton Area 21, Chamberlain 8

Hamlin 56, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Harding County 34, Herreid/Selby Area 22

Harrisburg 48, Douglas 0

Hot Springs 56, Custer 13

Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 57

Lead-Deadwood 58, Crow Creek 6

Madison 40, Vermillion 0

McCook Central/Montrose 21, Wagner 8

Milbank Area 45, Aberdeen Roncalli 26

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Flandreau 7

New Underwood 60, Newell 6

Parker 38, Menno/Marion 16

Parkston 38, Platte-Geddes 20

Pierre 34, Huron 7

Red Cloud 57, St. Francis Indian 0

Sioux Falls Christian 47, Sioux Valley 6

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 39, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35, Yankton 22

Sioux Falls Washington 49, Mitchell 12

Stanley County 14, Mobridge-Pollock 8

Sully Buttes 58, Warner 40

Sunshine Bible Academy 55, Iroquois 14

Tea Area 40, Lennox 15

Timber Lake 52, Bison 0

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40, Burke/South Central 32

Waverly-South Shore 25, Tri-State 24

West Central 42, Dell Rapids 14

Winner 26, Valentine, Neb. 20

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Redfield/Doland 8

Minnesota

Marshall 62, Worthington 6

Minneota 33, Canby 20

Dawson-Boyd 58, Lakeview 20

Jackson Count Central 47, Blue Earth 7

R-T-R 43, Westbrook/WG 14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38, Wabasso 0

Hills Beaver Creek 6, Red Rock Central 3

Redwood Valley 19, Luverne 8

Pipestone 26, St. James 0

Iowa

Central Lyon 28, Western Christian 6

Sheldon 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 35

Spencer 24, Humboldt 12

Spirit Lake 58, Sioux Center 13

West Lyon 39, MOC Floyd Valley 0

West Sioux 61, LeMars Gehlen 0

Women’ Volleyball

Winona State 3, SMSU 0

Northern 3, Bemidji State 0 *#2 Wolves 12-0

MSU Mankato 3, Augustana 1

USF 3, Upper Iowa 0

SDSU 3, North Florida 1

Women’s Soccer

Augustana 2, SMSU 0

Wayne State 2, USF 0

American League

Kansas City 7, Twins 4

