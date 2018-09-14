Scoreboard Friday, September 14th
Scoreboard Friday, September 14th
Scoreboard Friday, September 14th
High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Central 28, Rapid City Stevens 12
Avon 26, Centerville 12
Belle Fourche 49, Spearfish 7
Bon Homme 54, Lower Brule 0
Brandon Valley 47, Rapid City Central 7
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 26, Elk Point-Jefferson 10
Brookings 27, Watertown 14
Canistota 54, Viborg-Hurley 6
Canton 28, Beresford 14
Clark/Willow Lake 58, Dakota Hills 7
Colman-Egan 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Colome 68, Gayville-Volin 16
Corsica/Stickney 54, Scotland 6
Dakota Valley 25, Tri-Valley 7
Dell Rapids St. Mary 30, DeSmet 20
Deubrook 14, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Deuel 46, Florence/Henry 6
Dupree 30, Standing Rock, N.D. 14
Eureka/Bowdle 48, Langford 14
Faith 34, Edgemont 6
Faulkton 22, Hitchcock-Tulare 14
Garretson 47, Hanson 6
Gregory 50, Rapid City Christian 0
Groton Area 21, Chamberlain 8
Hamlin 56, Great Plains Lutheran 6
Harding County 34, Herreid/Selby Area 22
Harrisburg 48, Douglas 0
Hot Springs 56, Custer 13
Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 57
Lead-Deadwood 58, Crow Creek 6
Madison 40, Vermillion 0
McCook Central/Montrose 21, Wagner 8
Milbank Area 45, Aberdeen Roncalli 26
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Flandreau 7
New Underwood 60, Newell 6
Parker 38, Menno/Marion 16
Parkston 38, Platte-Geddes 20
Pierre 34, Huron 7
Red Cloud 57, St. Francis Indian 0
Sioux Falls Christian 47, Sioux Valley 6
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 39, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35, Yankton 22
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Mitchell 12
Stanley County 14, Mobridge-Pollock 8
Sully Buttes 58, Warner 40
Sunshine Bible Academy 55, Iroquois 14
Tea Area 40, Lennox 15
Timber Lake 52, Bison 0
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40, Burke/South Central 32
Waverly-South Shore 25, Tri-State 24
West Central 42, Dell Rapids 14
Winner 26, Valentine, Neb. 20
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Redfield/Doland 8
Minnesota
Marshall 62, Worthington 6
Minneota 33, Canby 20
Dawson-Boyd 58, Lakeview 20
Jackson Count Central 47, Blue Earth 7
R-T-R 43, Westbrook/WG 14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38, Wabasso 0
Hills Beaver Creek 6, Red Rock Central 3
Redwood Valley 19, Luverne 8
Pipestone 26, St. James 0
Iowa
Central Lyon 28, Western Christian 6
Sheldon 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 35
Spencer 24, Humboldt 12
Spirit Lake 58, Sioux Center 13
West Lyon 39, MOC Floyd Valley 0
West Sioux 61, LeMars Gehlen 0
Women’ Volleyball
Winona State 3, SMSU 0
Northern 3, Bemidji State 0 *#2 Wolves 12-0
MSU Mankato 3, Augustana 1
USF 3, Upper Iowa 0
SDSU 3, North Florida 1
Women’s Soccer
Augustana 2, SMSU 0
Wayne State 2, USF 0
American League
Kansas City 7, Twins 4