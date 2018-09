Tomorrow: Badlands Motor Speedway Auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon could soon have a new owner.

The track is scheduled to go on the auction block tomorrow at around 3 p.m., after sitting empty for more than a year. Interested buyers needed to be pre-qualified, and place a $500,000 deposit before they were allowed to bid.

The opening bid for the track is set at $3,150,000. The auction is only open to registered bidders, who are kept confidential.