Watertown Teen Charged with Making Terroristic Threat

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Watertown police charged a teen with making a terroristic threat on Friday.

Police say Watertown school officials received a report of a 16-year-old who allegedly made threatening statements to Watertown High School students Friday morning.

Police detained the 16-year-old and he was transported to the police station for questioning. Police say the 16-year-old and his parents are cooperating with law enforcement.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to student safety.

The 16-year-old was charged with making a terrorist threat and is on a mental hold at the Codington County Detention Center until further evaluation.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.