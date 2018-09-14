Watertown Teen Charged with Making Terroristic Threat
WATERTOWN, S.D. – Watertown police charged a teen with making a terroristic threat on Friday.
Police say Watertown school officials received a report of a 16-year-old who allegedly made threatening statements to Watertown High School students Friday morning.
Police detained the 16-year-old and he was transported to the police station for questioning. Police say the 16-year-old and his parents are cooperating with law enforcement.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to student safety.
The 16-year-old was charged with making a terrorist threat and is on a mental hold at the Codington County Detention Center until further evaluation.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.