500 Consigners Gather for Huge Children’s Consignment Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-It’s a one-stop shop for all items baby and child related this weekend at the W.H. Lyon Fairground Expo Center. The company What Grows Around Comes Around is holding their fall and winter children’s consignment sale. It started ten years ago with 27 consignors and has grown to over 500 this year. Anything from baby clothes, furniture, to toys are up for sale.

A portion of the proceeds are donated to Children’s Miracle Network. So far they’ve donated over $30,000. The sale is ran by three moms who felt there was a need for children’s consignment in Sioux Falls.

“It’s something that we just believe in as moms ourselves, we believe this supports our community and this is a great way for people to bring the items that they maybe haven’t used to their full potential,” said Organizer, Alison Sahly.

Sunday, Sept. 16th is the last day of the sale. It runs from 8 am to noon at the Expo Center. The next sale will take place in the spring.