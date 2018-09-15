Attendance Record Set at 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Sioux Falls set a new attendance record Saturday morning.

More than 1,100 people gathered in the parking lot of Cherapa Place.

The walk is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the South Dakota organization.

Right now there is no cure for Alzheimer’s which robs a person of their memory and personality and eventually leads to death.

Most of the money raised is used to help find a cure.

Those taking part walked along the Big Sioux River to Falls Park.

KDLT’S Tom Hanson emceed the event along with SD Public Radio’s Chris Laffree.

The Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota, Leslie Morrow, says the disease often carries a stigma, and events like this one can be powerful.

“Because it does show people that there are others traveling that exact same road. When you have a thousand people that come together in your community and you walk shoulder to shoulder with them down a path, it shows them they are not alone, there is no reason to be embarrassed and instead they should step into the light and try to find an end to this disease by finding the research.”

There are an estimated 17,000 people in South Dakota living with the disease.

About 450 South Dakotans die each year from Alzeimer’s disease.