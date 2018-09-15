Brennan: Statement to Come Monday on Future of Badlands Motor Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. – An auction was held this Saturday for the Badlands Motor Speedway near Brandon.

The starting bid was set at $3,150,000. Interested buyers had to put $500,000 down to participate in the auction.

Owner Chuck Brennan tells KDLT News the auction happened as planned.

He says more information will be made available on Monday at http://www.badlandsmotorspeedway.com/

The auction was conducted by Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctions.