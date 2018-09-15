Child Injured After Car Window Shot with BB Gun, Police Ask for Assistance in Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (from Sioux Falls Police Dept.) – On September 15th at approximately 6:57 pm officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department were dispatched to the area of W. 10th Street and S. Duluth Avenue for a weapons violation.

A citizen called 911 to report that her vehicle window had been shattered and she believed it was the result of some type of gunshot.

Officers arrived on scene and through investigation it was determined that a BB type weapon was shot at the vehicle by an unknown person.

A small child was treated on scene for minor injuries and the investigation will continue.

If anyone has information about this incident they are encouraged to contact the Sioux Falls Police or Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7007.