Dordt Comeback Comes Up Three Points Short Against Doane

Defenders Drop Home Opener 24-21

SIOUX CENTER, IA — The Dordt Defenders had a slow start and were unable to overcome a 21-0 deficit and fell 24-21 at home to the Doane Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center.

The game was played with temps reaching the 90s and the heat took its toll on both teams.

Dordt made it as far as the Doane 34 on its first drive but were forced to punt after taking a sack on third down. Doane drove into Dordt territory on its first possession but missed a long field goal attempt and the teams struggled to get offensive footing the rest of the quarter.

The scoreless game continued into the second quarter when Doane went 13 plays and 65 yards for a score.

A fumble on Dordt’s first possession of the ensuing drive gave the Tigers an eight yard field to work with and the Tigers scored on a touchdown pass on second and goal for a 14-0 lead with 11:00 left in the half.

Dordt’s next drive ended with an interception by Doane. The teams swapped punts with Doane eventually going 51 yards after Dordt was stopped on downs and the visitors were up 21-0 with 4:00 left in the half.

The Defenders got on the board when Noah Clayberg raced 53 yards for a score and the 21-7 lead stood to halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter and Dordt cut the lead to 21-14 on a Levi Schoonhoven four yard plunge on the second play of the fourth quarter culminate an 80 yard, 13 play drive.

Doane went up 24-14 on a 25 yard field goal with 7:45 left and Dordt had an answer with Levi Jungling getting a sweep in from three yards out. The Jungling touchdown closed an 11 play, 75 yard drive that included a 40 yard completion from Brock Lamle to Jungling with 2:47 remaining.

The Defender onside kick failed and Doane was forced to punt after failing to pick up a first down.

Dordt’s last ditch effort ended with an interception on a play that started at the Doane 42 on third down.

THE NUMBERS

Dordt outgained Doane 443-367

Noah Clayberg rushed 10 times for 113 yards before leaving the game early in the second half. He did not return.

Levi Schoonhoven had 14 rushes for 74 yards.

Brock Lamle was 12-28 passing for 162 yards.

Levi Jungling caught five passes for 81 yards.

Connor Bosma led Dordt’s defense with nine solo and four assisted tackles.

Jalen Placide had six solo and four assisted stops.

Casey Byker had five solo tackles and punted five times.

Doane was led by Jack Kalina’s 30-45 passing day for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

His favorite receiver was Jacob Beller with 11 catches for 96 yards.

Doane is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Dordt is 1-1 and 0-1.

Dordt will travel to Hastings on Saturday, September 22 in its next game.

COACH PENNER SAID

“We played a similar game with Doane this year as last. The difference was a few key errors. Our players fought through adversity well and the character of our team is tremendous. It’s a disappointing finish but we will bounce back strong.”

-Recap Courtesy DC Athletics