Fallen South Dakota Volunteer Firefighter Laid to Rest

STURGIS, S.D. – A Sturgis volunteer firefighter who was killed in the line of duty last weekend was laid to rest Saturday.

Funeral services for David Fischer were held at Sturgis Brown High School.

Departments from across the state brought trucks to show their support.

Fischer was killed while working to put out a house fire last Friday in Tilford.

The 82-year-old homeowner was also killed.