Marshall Alum Lance Scores In NDSU Debut

True Freshman QB Runs For A Touchdown In College Debut

FARGO, N.D. — Marshall High School alum Trey Lance made his college football debut as a true freshman, running for a 44 yard touchdown in North Dakota State’s 38-7 win over North Alabama on Saturday afternoon in Fargo. Playing in mop up duty, Lance ran for 54 yards and completed his only pass attempt for 12 yards. Click on the video viewer for highlights!