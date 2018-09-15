Northern State Rally At Moorhead Runs Out Of Time

Wolves Fall 42-28

Moorhead, Minn. – The Northern State University football team fell behind early on Saturday afternoon versus MSU Moorhead, and was unable to mount a comeback. The Wolves dropped the North Division contest with a score of 42-28, falling to 1-2 overall this season.

The Dragons scored early and often in the opening half, notching 14 points in the first quarter, and another 21 in the second. The Wolves cut into the lead at the 10:53 mark in the second on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Trautman to Dakota Larson, the first of Larson’s NSU career. The Wolves defense held MSUM at bay in the second half, giving up just one touchdown in 30 minutes of action. The offense however was unable to overcome the first half deficit.

Larson added his second touchdown of the game at the 10-minute mark in the third, this time by virtue of an 8-yard rush. Trautman then rattled off two more passing scores, and 6-yard strike to Jacob Streit in the third and a 23-yard connection to Larson in the fourth.

Northern tallied 27 first downs to the Dragons 26, and recorded 523 yards of total offensive to their 456, however three turnovers made a large difference in the game. The Wolves combined for 126 yards rushing and 397 yards passing converting on 6-of-16 third downs and 3-of-4 fourth downs.

Trautman threw for his second straight career high outing with 397 total yards, completing 32-of-53 passing attempts. The sophomore tallied three touchdowns, as well as 47 yards rushing. Larson added a team second best 32 yards rushing and one touchdown, while leading the team with a career high 139 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He added a 30-yard long reception and 24-yard long rush for the Wolves. Larson added to his career day averaging 23.17 yards per reception and 16.0 yards per rush.

Streit was second on the team with 80 yards receiving, followed by Jelani Davis with 55. Davis led the team with a 33-yard reception, and averaged 13.75 yards per catch. Jacob Wiedrich averaged 34.2 yards per punt in front of his hometown crowd, with a 50-yard long and 171 total yards. He also added 200 yards off kickoffs with one touchback.

Preston Droessler led the Wolves defense with ten total tackles, followed by Brady Thielges with nine. The Wolves combined for five tackles for a total loss of 14 yards, including an 8-yard sack by Jacob Cross. Chance Olson forced the lone fumble of the game for NSU, while Etienne Ezeff led the team with two pass break-ups. A total of 17 Wolves notched two tackles or more in the contest.

Northern returns to action next Saturday with a 1 p.m. match-up versus St. Cloud State from Swisher Field.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics