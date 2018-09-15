People Climb Stairs to Honor Fallen Firefighters

This week marks the 17th anniversary of 9/11, thousands of people lost. People gathered at howard wood field today to honor those heroes in a special way.

250 people took part in the third annual Step Up for Heroes Memorial Stair Climb. Firefighters, law enforcement, military and others in the community symbolically climbed the 110 flights of stairs at the World Trade Center. At Howard Wood Field, that equates to walking up and down the stairs 11 times. Many added to the difficulty of the climb, by wearing their full uniforms. Those who took part say it’s important to never forget what happened on 9/11.

“It really shows how much the world cares, like I said it was a catastrophe that should have never happened. I think it really brought the world together and this event is proof of that,” said Deputy Taylor Court of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Participants also wore a badge with the name of a fallen 9/11 hero, or their own personal hero.

“I feel definitely proud that I can say my dad is doing stuff that many people wouldn’t. It’s just so dangerous and he’s helping people throughout the community, said Ethan Rahm, son of a firefighter.

People paid 40 dollars to participate in the climb. The money raised goes to the Sioux Falls firefighters stepping up program, which firefighters can use throughout the year to help people in need.