Sioux Falls Stops Southwest Minnesota State

Cougars Defeat Mustangs 39-21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In a game full of offensive fireworks the Sioux Falls Cougars defeated the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs 39-21 in college football action on Saturday night at Bob Young Field in Sioux Falls.

USF’s Caden Walters threw four touchdowns on 12-17 passes for 196 yards. Three of those touchdowns went to Nate Johnson. He hauled in four passes for 87 yards. Gabe Watson also rushed 198 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

In defeat SMSU’s Blake Gimbel went 24-42 for 301 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Daniel Davis caught seven passes for 105 yards and a score.

Sioux Falls (2-1) will visit city rival Augustana next Saturday at 1 PM. SMSU (0-3) hosts Upper Iowa at 1 PM on Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!