USF Sweeps Winona State
Cougars Pick Up Win On Saturday Afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —The University of Sioux Falls Volleyball Team (8-5, 3-2 NSIC) continued their streak of success Saturday afternoon as they swept Winona State University, 3-0 (29-27, 28-26, 25-23). USF swept both opponents this weekend in Upper Iowa and WSU.
Saturday’s victory over the Warriors featured stand out performances by senior Bria Barfnecht, sophomore Averey Yaksich, and sophomore Krista Goerger. Barfnecht had a team-high 16 kills on 26 attempts with two errors for a match hitting percentage of .538. Yaksich added 13 kills on 36 attempts for a .194 hitting percentage. Goerger had a match-high 48 assists during the contest while also posting one kill, one service ace, and four digs.
As a team, the Cougars finished the match with 56 kills on 134 attempts and 17 errors for a hitting percentage of .291.
The first set began with USF falling behind early 11-6. The Warriors continued to push their lead until the Cougars were down, 17-10. Senior Lexi Scott then took matters into her own hands and recorded three kills over a four-point span and sparked the USF offense. With a score of 22-15, the Cougars began their comeback which was highlighted by USF scoring five straight points to gain a 25-24 advantage over the Warriors. The Warriors took the next two points to go up 26-25, but the Cougars would come back and win four of the next five points to win the exciting set, 29-27. Yaksich sealed the set by recording the final two kills of the set for the Cougars. As a team the Cougars posted a .271 hitting percentage in the first set.
USF started the second set the way they ended the first by jumping out to a 4-1 early lead behind a pair of kills from Barfnecht. The Cougars added to their lead mid-way through the set by going on a four point run to increase their lead to 14-9. Just when it looked as though the Cougars would pull away from the Warriors, Winona State scored five straight points to take a 22-21 lead late in the set. Winona and USF alternated points until the Cougars scored four of the last five points again to take the set, 28-26. Offensively the Cougars recorded a .286 hitting percentage in the second set.
The third set was even scoring throughout most of the set. The Cougars gained an 18-16 advantage after Barfnecht recorded a kill, but the Warriors would come back and make a run of their own to go up 21-19 late in the set. USF finished the set by scoring six of the last eight points to take the set 25-23. Barfnecht ended the set with a powerful kill, and the Cougars finished the set with a solid .318 hitting percentage.
USF will next travel to St. Paul, Minn., to face No.3 Concordia St.Paul (11-2, 5-0 NSIC) on Friday, Sept. 21 for a 6 p.m. match.
-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics