USF Sweeps Winona State

Cougars Pick Up Win On Saturday Afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —The University of Sioux Falls Volleyball Team (8-5, 3-2 NSIC) continued their streak of success Saturday afternoon as they swept Winona State University, 3-0 (29-27, 28-26, 25-23). USF swept both opponents this weekend in Upper Iowa and WSU.

Saturday’s victory over the Warriors featured stand out performances by senior Bria Barfnecht , sophomore Averey Yaksich , and sophomore Krista Goerger . Barfnecht had a team-high 16 kills on 26 attempts with two errors for a match hitting percentage of .538. Yaksich added 13 kills on 36 attempts for a .194 hitting percentage. Goerger had a match-high 48 assists during the contest while also posting one kill, one service ace, and four digs.

As a team, the Cougars finished the match with 56 kills on 134 attempts and 17 errors for a hitting percentage of .291.

The first set began with USF falling behind early 11-6. The Warriors continued to push their lead until the Cougars were down, 17-10. Senior Lexi Scott then took matters into her own hands and recorded three kills over a four-point span and sparked the USF offense. With a score of 22-15, the Cougars began their comeback which was highlighted by USF scoring five straight points to gain a 25-24 advantage over the Warriors. The Warriors took the next two points to go up 26-25, but the Cougars would come back and win four of the next five points to win the exciting set, 29-27. Yaksich sealed the set by recording the final two kills of the set for the Cougars. As a team the Cougars posted a .271 hitting percentage in the first set.

USF started the second set the way they ended the first by jumping out to a 4-1 early lead behind a pair of kills from Barfnecht. The Cougars added to their lead mid-way through the set by going on a four point run to increase their lead to 14-9. Just when it looked as though the Cougars would pull away from the Warriors, Winona State scored five straight points to take a 22-21 lead late in the set. Winona and USF alternated points until the Cougars scored four of the last five points again to take the set, 28-26. Offensively the Cougars recorded a .286 hitting percentage in the second set.

The third set was even scoring throughout most of the set. The Cougars gained an 18-16 advantage after Barfnecht recorded a kill, but the Warriors would come back and make a run of their own to go up 21-19 late in the set. USF finished the set by scoring six of the last eight points to take the set 25-23. Barfnecht ended the set with a powerful kill, and the Cougars finished the set with a solid .318 hitting percentage.

USF will next travel to St. Paul, Minn., to face No.3 Concordia St.Paul (11-2, 5-0 NSIC) on Friday, Sept. 21 for a 6 p.m. match.

-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics