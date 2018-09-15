Weber State Defense Suffocates USD

Coyotes Fall In Ogden 27-10

OGDEN, Utah—There would be no 21-point comeback in this one. Weber State’s defense wouldn’t allow it.

The 13th-ranked Wildcats had eight sacks, forced three turnovers and returned one for a touchdown in handing 24th-ranked South Dakota a 27-10 defeat Saturday at Stewart Stadium.

It marked the first time in two-plus seasons under head coach Bob Nielson that the Coyotes failed to score at least 14 points, and the second time they were held under 20. Weber State mustered just 252 yards of offense, but good field position, more than 100 yards of USD penalties and a 105-yard rushing performance by Josh Davis was enough on this night.

South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons completed 24 of 43 passes for 206 yards, one week after posting 462 in a win against Northern Colorado. Simmons was pressured nearly the entire game, and Coyote running backs netted 63 yards on 19 carries.

The main culprit was Weber State all-American linebacker Landon Stice who picked up a Simmons fumble following a sack and scooted 28 yards for a touchdown that made it 11-0 late in the first quarter. It was the first turnover of the season committed by South Dakota, but it wasn’t the last. Keilan Benjamin took advantage of a deflection off an open USD receiver for an interception in the second quarter, and Stice intercepted Simmons on a 3rd-and-forever desperation throw downfield in the fourth.

Jake Constantine got the start at quarterback for the Wildcats and passed for 140 yards while completing 15 of 27 passes. He threw a 5-yard touchdown to Darryl Denby before halftime that pushed the lead to 18-3.

The Coyotes were kept out of the end zone until the final seconds when Dakarai Allen scooped up a deflected pass intended for tight end Brett Samson for a 4-yard touchdown. Allen led South Dakota with 60 yards on five catches. Kody Case played for the first time this season and caught six passes for 57 yards.

South Dakota (1-2) is off next week. The Coyotes next compete in their MVFC opener at Southern Illinois on Sept. 29 in Carbondale, Illinois.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics