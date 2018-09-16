$3.5 Million Oats Processing Facility Under Construction in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – A Yankton company is building a $3.5 million oats processing facility on the city’s north side.

Yaggies Grain and Feed Manager Dan Delforge says the company’s current facilities are running out of space. Transportation and utility considerations also led to the decision to seek a new site.

The facility will process oats for animal feed and will also have rail access. Delforge tells the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan that it won’t necessarily bring new jobs to the area but will allow the company to keep the ones it already has.

Construction began last spring. Plans are to take the first grain shipment around Thanksgiving, with equipment running by the end of the year.