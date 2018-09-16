Augustana Blanks Sioux Falls On The Pitch

Vikings Win 4-0

SIOUX FALLS, SD. — The Augustana Vikings cruise by the Cougars of Sioux Falls in a 4-0 win. The series history between the Vikings and Cougars stretches to 9-0, the Vikings leading the way.

Head coach Brandon Barkus thought the Vikings played well and did a great job of controlling the pace and rhythm of the game. “I really think our fitness, our determination, and our attitude to go forward and create some opportunities was really good,” Barkus said “We take a lot of pride in defending Morstad Field.”

The four goals scored by the Vikings came from Senior Julie Plonsky, Freshman Carlie Kray, and two more from Freshman Alexis Legg.

Legg had a nose for the net with nine minutes left in the first half with the help of Kray who landed the assist in the first goal. This goal was Leggs sixth of the season.

After the first goal of the game, the play was primarily in the center of the field for the remainder of the half.

Going into halftime the Vikings were in the lead 1-0 and looking to come out and extend the lead they had gained and push for their fourth win in a row and continue their perfect conference record.

After the fifteen minute intermission was up the second half magic began.

In the 63rd minute of the of the game Legg found the back of the net yet again, making that her seventh goal of the season. This goal was assisted by junior forward Katie Ortgies.

With the lead 2-0 the Vikings wasted no time netting another goal. It took a mere five minutes for Plonsky to put the ball past the Cougars goalie Brayden Paul. Plonsky capitalized on Pauls

error and knocked it in to the net, notching her first goal of the season.

Plonsky wasn’t done helping the Vikings just yet. In the 71st minute the Vikings recorded their fourth and final goal of the game from Kray. Kray scored her first goal of her career with the help of Plonsky. Plonsky ran to a post after a cross from Claire Dahm and left it for Kray to tap into the net.

Dahm was apart of two goals scored in the game, she was involved in Plonskys goal scored with an assist, as well.

The Vikings record improves to 4-1-1 (3-0 NSIC) and continue to push forward with NSIC play and keep the ball rolling Friday Sept. 21 at U-Mary at 3 p.m. and again Sunday Sept. 23 at 12 p.m. against the Beavers of Minot State.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics