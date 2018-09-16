Sioux Falls Woman Advocates for Hydrocephalus Awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- September is Hydrocephalus awareness month and one Sioux Falls woman hopes to educate people about this chronic disease.

When Tayla Baca was four months old she was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus.

“They told me that I wouldn’t have any of my five senses or be able to walk because my brain was compressed to the size of a pea,” said Baca.

It’s a condition where water build up in cavities within the brain. The fluids aren’t able to drain, which increases pressure on the head.

“My ventricles were slit in half which are supposed to pose as a straw for the fluid to drain,” said Baca.

There is no cure, but patients can undergo brain surgery and have shunts or tubes placed in their head.

“It’s very flexible and that goes for most of us from our head to our abdomen, or it can go into the gallbladder. Mine goes to my heart.”

In her 27 years, Tayla has had 99 brain surgeries. It’s been a long road, but she says she’s staying positive.

“We all come with different problems you know or different praises, different gifts, so I’ve just come to look at mine as a different gift,” said Baca.

A gift she wants to use to help others going through hydrocephalus. Around one million Americans have the disease, but Baca says she hasn’t seen any support groups within South Dakota. That’s something she’s working to change.

“If we can get the awareness out there that takes away the loneliness and if anything else nobody needs to be alone,” said Baca.

She also wants people to become aware of the disease, because it’s not just something people are born with. Hydrocephalus can be developed at any stage of life after brain trauma. She says the older someone is, the more often they get misdiagnosed. So she wants everyone to know the symptoms.

“Signs of going backwards, I would look for signs of extreme pain in the eye region, really bad migraines, blurred speech.”

Baca says she’s embracing her Hydrocephalus and hopes others will do the same.